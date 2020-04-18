Deputy Commissioner suggests to set up field isolation centers at Hyderabad club, Sports Board Hostel

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has recommended the provincial government to establish the field isolation centers at Hyderabad Club and Sindh Sports Board Hostel

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has recommended the provincial government to establish the field isolation centers at Hyderabad Club and Sindh sports board Hostel.

According to a letter addressed to Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch, the DC suggested that a 116-bed isolation center could be set up at Hyderabad Club, which was a community club.

Separately, a 78-bed center could be established at the Sindh Sports Board Hostel whose 12 rooms and 2 halls in the old block and 10 rooms and 1 hall in the new block could be used for the purpose.

Similarly, the DC stated, a center with 9 rooms each with 4 beds capacity, 2 halls each with 30 beds capacity and 2 halls each with 10 beds capacity could be set up at the club.

"These buildings have all basic facilities like electricity, water, sewerage, air conditioners, washrooms and these establishments are ready to move in with few hours of notice," the letter reads.

He said the Sindh Secretary Sports Board could be approached to hand over possession of both the club and the hostel to the district administration Hyderabad.

Referring to the correspondence of Chief Technical Adviser to Sindh Secretary Health about establishment of 500-bedded isolation center at Expo Center Hyderabad, the DC said the facility was not feasible.

According to him, he visited the center along with the other officials and witnessed that the place was located in a densely populated area.

He said the space at the Expo Center was limited for around 100 beds and that the center had insufficient number of bathrooms.

"The locality also experiences frequent power outages and shall require power backup by generators," he said.

On recommendation of the DC, the Commissioner Hyderabad on Saturday wrote separate letters to Sindh Health Department and Sindh Secretary Sports to approve the club and the hostel for the field isolation centers.

The current capacity of the 3 field isolation centers in as many hospitals in Hyderabad is 394 including 210 beds in Isra University Hospital, 120 in Government Kohsar Hospital and 64 in Liaquat University Hospital.