Deputy Commissioner Sukkur directs officials of livestock department to prevent animals

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Wednesday directed the officials of the Livestock department to take special initiatives to prevent all the animals form ticks in Sukkur

He said that livestock farmers, butchers, flashers, veterinary doctors and other people to be engaged in animal handing can be affected from this disease.

He issued direction to establish sales points and cattle market outside the city for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals before Eid-ul-Adha.

During his address, he presaged to examine animals after establishing the check posts at all inter city entry points and separate ticks affected animals for the treatment.

Make it sure that only healthy animals would let to enter in the city and veterinary doctors as well as para-veterinary staff must presentat the juncture, the DC advised.