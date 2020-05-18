UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Directs Strict Action Against Overcharging Prices Of Essential Commodities

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur directs strict action against overcharging prices of essential commodities

The District Price Control Committees Monday imposed a total fine of Rs 11,000 on profiteers in various parts of the district during the Holy month of Ramazan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The District price Control Committees Monday imposed a total fine of Rs 11,000 on profiteers in various parts of the district during the Holy month of Ramazan.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswur, the District Price Control Committees have expedited action against profiteers and hoarders in all four Talukas of the district.

The Price Control Committee has visited a number of shops and imposed fine of Rs 11,000 against 11 shopkeepers for overcharging prices.

The deputy commissioner has directed the concerned Price Control Committees to take strict action against those who were overcharging prices of essential commodities during Ramazan without any discrimination.

