Deputy Commissioner Sukkur for strictly following time frame for schemes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Wednesday directed that the time frame for the completion of development projects should be strictly followed, besides taking due care of the quality of work.

He was presiding over a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner office here, which reviewed the ongoing development work.

Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh also directed the officials concerned to maintain effective financial discipline. The Deputy Commissioner stressed that the allocated budget be effectively utilised and it should be ensured that the funds do not lapse.

He said that any delay in development projects causes inconvenience to the people and that this would not be tolerated.

The DC stressed that the projects should be completed at the earliest.