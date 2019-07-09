Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh visits hospital

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Tuesday visited the cardiology ward of the Government Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical Hospital and inspected the condition of the ward.

He reviewed the situation and treatment facilities being provided to patients.

DC Sukkur also visited several sections of the hospital and met the patients to hear their issues.

He also inspected the facilities including the emergency department and other wards. Meanwhile, patients complained about various issues faced by them after which he directed the hospital administration toresolve the patients' problems.