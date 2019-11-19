Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Holds "Khuli Kachehri"

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Tuesday held a Khuli Kachehri in Saleh Putt Taluka to address public grievances

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur , Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Tuesday held a Khuli Kachehri in Saleh Putt Taluka to address public grievances.

On the occasion, the DC said that all governmental institutions intend to serve the public and address their grievances.

He said, "we will personally take up every issue with the departments concerned, " he added.

Besides others Taluka Municipal Administrator was also present.