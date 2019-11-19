UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Holds "Khuli Kachehri"

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur holds

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Tuesday held a Khuli Kachehri in Saleh Putt Taluka to address public grievances

On the occasion, the DC said that all governmental institutions intend to serve the public and address their grievances.

He said, "we will personally take up every issue with the departments concerned, " he added.

Besides others Taluka Municipal Administrator was also present.

