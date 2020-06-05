UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Inspects Implementation Of SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 02:14 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur inspects implementation of SOPs

The district administration on Friday decided to take a strict action against violators of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced to protect them from COVID- 19

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration on Friday decided to take a strict action against violators of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced to protect them from COVID- 19.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adeel led the operation for the SOPs implementation.

It was carried out in major bazaars, including Shahi Bazar, Fruit and Vegetable Markets and Ghareeb Abad. However, a street of the locality was also sealed and several people arrested on violation of the SOPs.

