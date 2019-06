The district administration Swabi has under section 144 imposed complete ban on all kind of construction along bank of Rivers and Khawars (Nullahs) within the territorial Jurisdiction of the district for a period of 60 Days

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ):The district administration Swabi has under section 144 imposed complete ban on all kind of construction along bank of Rivers and Khawars (Nullahs) within the territorial Jurisdiction of the district for a period of 60 Days .

Deputy Commissioner said that ban would be forced from 25.06.2019 and action would be taken against violators.