Deputy Commissioner Swabi Dr Tariqullah visits SDC

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Swabi Dr Tariqullah along with Assistant Commissioner Lahor Ayaz Khan visited Service Delivery Center Chota Lahor here on Saturday.

The DC reviewed the services and arrangements provided to the people in SDC.

During the visit, he enquired about the facilities available to the people there and also inquired about the attitude of the service delivery centre staff.

The visitors expressed their satisfaction with the behaviour of the staff and other services provided there.