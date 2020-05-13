UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Swat Directs Implementation Of SOPs Against Corona

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:08 PM

Deputy Commissioner Swat, Saqib Raza Aslam has directed all Assistant Commissioners and administrative staff to ensure implementation of corona Standard Operative Procedures (SOP) in their respective areas during Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat, Saqib Raza Aslam has directed all Assistant Commissioners and administrative staff to ensure implementation of corona Standard Operative Procedures (SOP) in their respective areas during Ramazan.

Chairing a meeting here Wednesday, he directed district administration to monitor implementation of SOPs and ensure closure of shops on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

He said that strict action should be taken against those found guilty of defying order to adopt preventive measures.

He also directed officials to implement orders of district administration relating to inter-tehsil traffic and said assistant commissioner should direct owners of hotels to abide by the directive and guidelines of government.

He said that a panaflex should be installed near Karnal Sher Khan Interchange to inform tourist about the ban of staying in hotels in district Swat.

