Deputy Commissioner Swat for creating awareness among masses on preventive dengue measures

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza Aslam on Tuesday emphasized upon creating awareness among masses to prevent growth of dengue mosquitoes and dengue fever outbreak.

Presiding over a meeting here to review arrangements for prevention of dengue fever, he directed all concerned departments to launch special awareness campaign through department of information, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Radio and FM-98.

He said that dengue season was about to start and if pre-emptive measures were not put in place the dengue carrying mosquito would get time to lay eggs and cause outbreak of dengue fever.

He directed WASA, Public Health and sanitation departments to make sure cleanliness of drainage lines and ensure that water could not store at any place. He also urged the masses to keep their water tanks covered.