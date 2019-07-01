Deputy Commissioner Swat holds Khuli Katchehry

Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam here Monday listened problems of people in Khuli Katchehry and directed concerned authorities for immediate actions to resolve the issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam here Monday listened problems of people in Khuli Katchehry and directed concerned authorities for immediate actions to resolve the issues.

MNA Mian Sharafat Ali, Tehsil Nazim Behrain Habibullah Saqib, regional heads of different Federal and provincial departments besides traders' leaders and journalists were present on the occasion while large number of people were attended the Khuli Katchehry.

DC Swat also sought the report on reconstruction of Bahrain-Kalam Road and to fulfill shortage of teachers in local schools.

He also directed for initiation cleanliness drive for Bahrain Bazaar.

Similarly, he also took notice of continuous electricity load-shedding and directed PESCO officers to resolve the issue as soon as possible and revealed that district administration would never hesitate to take the matter on every forum.

Regarding increase in number of drug addicted, he also sought the report from concerned DSP and directed for stern action against drug paddlers.