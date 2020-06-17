Deputy Commissioner Swat imposes smart lockdown in 11 UCs

Following the directions of the provincial government, the district administration of Swat Tuesday immediately implemented smart lockdown in 11 Union Councils

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Following the directions of the provincial government, the district administration of Swat Tuesday immediately implemented smart lockdown in 11 Union Councils.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Swat has issued a formal notification to the district administration on the SOPs related to lockdown in the Union Councils. In this regard, a review meeting was also held in the office of Deputy Commissioner Swat in which Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat Hamid Khan, District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Akram Shah, SP Operation Swat and other concerned officers also participated.

DC Swat has directed the concerned Assistant Commissioners to ensure implementation of all measures under Smart Lockdown in their respective areas, form committees of dignitaries in their respective areas to consult them on matters related to public needs and other arrangements and strictly follow the measures for basic necessities of life including food chain in the affected areas while the health department officials ensure implementation of SOPs related to lockdown.

He directed the representatives of police and district administration in the concerned areas. It should be noted that in view of the increasing number of victims of Corona epidemic in 11 UCs of Swat district immediately lock down was imposed including Gwalior, Odigram, Rang Mohalla, Landi Kis, Qambar, Syed Sharif, Barikot Gharbi, Kota Sharqi, Koza Bandai and Madin where a total of 489 people have been confirmed to have corona virus.

DC Swat also issued instructions immediate implementation of all non-essential shops, markets, public gatherings, SOPs related to masajids including public transport and all applicable laws, while the public has been appealed to ensure implementation of SOPs to prevent the spread of this epidemic otherwise the government will have to take smarter lockdown.