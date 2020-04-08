Deputy Commissioner Swat inaugurates sanitizers' walkthrough gate at Saidu Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam, on the special instruction of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, installed a sanitizer walkthrough gate at the entrance to Saidu Sharif Causality Hospital under preventive measures against coronavirus.

During inauguration of the gate at the causality, Deputy Commissioner Swat said that the main purpose of installing this gate at the entrance would be to automatically spray germs on everyone who came in. Arriving at the hospital via the sanitizer walkthrough gate wherein it chlorination of every person going through.

The KP government, he said, is taking every possible step to protect the people from corona virus. He said that the district administration will not leave the people alone in this difficult time, but the government will take steps. Do not unnecessarily go out of their houses and stay home stay safe, he said, adding, they would setup walkthrough gates in Swat District where the masses would come.