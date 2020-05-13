Deputy Commissioner Swat visits bazaars to control artificial price hike

In order to control artificial price hike and surge in prices of essential commodities in the holy month of Ramazan Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam while on patrolling Mingora have checked various groceries markets in different location of the city

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :In order to control artificial price hike and surge in prices of essential commodities in the holy month of Ramazan Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam while on patrolling Mingora have checked various groceries markets in different location of the city.

Deputy Commissioner checked rates and quality of commodities with instruction to shopkeepers to wear face masks, handgloves and follow the government SOPs regarding the Corona Virus.

He said that the number of price control members has been increased to discourage profiteering and hoarding of essential commodities, adding that all price control members should ensure their presence in the assign markets in different localities of the city to ascertained quality of food and to make sure that commodities are being sold out as government assign rates.

DC also instruct all Assistant Commissioner's to check rates of groceries in the market's daily in their respective jurisdictions to intact government announced price list's and also ensure use of masks and handgloves for the public. The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the locals citizens that they should cooperate with district administration and follow the instructions while visiting the market's.