Deputy Commissioner take notice of illegal construction over state land; imposes 144Cr.PC

The Deputy Commissioner/ District Magistrate Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday took notice of illegal construction over state land in various areas of Samarbagh by mischief mongers and imposed section 144 Cr. P.C as reported by Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner/ District Magistrate Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday took notice of illegal construction over state land in various areas of Samarbagh by mischief mongers and imposed section 144 Cr. P.

C as reported by Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh.

A notification issued here said that under section 144 all illegal construction, exchange or purchase of state land in the limits of Sub-Division Samarbagh with immediate effect till 30-day.

The violation of the order is punishable under section 188 PPC.