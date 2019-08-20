- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Deputy Commissioner take notice of illegal construction over state land; imposes 144Cr.PC
Deputy Commissioner Take Notice Of Illegal Construction Over State Land; Imposes 144Cr.PC
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:12 PM
The Deputy Commissioner/ District Magistrate Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday took notice of illegal construction over state land in various areas of Samarbagh by mischief mongers and imposed section 144 Cr. P.C as reported by Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh
C as reported by Assistant Commissioner Samarbagh.
A notification issued here said that under section 144 all illegal construction, exchange or purchase of state land in the limits of Sub-Division Samarbagh with immediate effect till 30-day.
The violation of the order is punishable under section 188 PPC.