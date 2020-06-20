Deputy Commissioner takes notice of unscheduled loadshedding in Tank

Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi on Friday took serious notice of unscheduled loadsheding which was resulted in relief of two hours

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi on Friday took serious notice of unscheduled loadsheding which was resulted in relief of two hours.

People of Tank highly praised DC Tank for raising issue of loadshedding with Wapda officials.

Later he also talked to Chief PESCO and SE Bannu on telephone. He demanded that on all feeders loadshedding should be reduced and illegal addas should be end to maintain loadshedding as per notified schedule.

Wapda officials agreed on two hrs relief. People thanked DC Tank for taking keen interest in resolving the issues in hot summer.