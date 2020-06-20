UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Takes Notice Of Unscheduled Loadshedding In Tank

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:53 AM

Deputy Commissioner takes notice of unscheduled loadshedding in Tank

Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi on Friday took serious notice of unscheduled loadsheding which was resulted in relief of two hours

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi on Friday took serious notice of unscheduled loadsheding which was resulted in relief of two hours.

People of Tank highly praised DC Tank for raising issue of loadshedding with Wapda officials.

Later he also talked to Chief PESCO and SE Bannu on telephone. He demanded that on all feeders loadshedding should be reduced and illegal addas should be end to maintain loadshedding as per notified schedule.

Wapda officials agreed on two hrs relief. People thanked DC Tank for taking keen interest in resolving the issues in hot summer.

Related Topics

Bannu Tank Afridi All PESCO

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

26 minutes ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

1 hour ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.