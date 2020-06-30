UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Tank Imposes Section 144

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:27 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tank imposes section 144

Deputy Commissioner Tank, under Section 144 of the (6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure has ordered complete ban on putting hindrances i.e. pipes of all kinds, illegal gatti and other such like means to divert the water of Waran Cannal other than specified outlets and routs

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tank, under Section 144 of the (6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure has ordered complete ban on putting hindrances i.e. pipes of all kinds, illegal gatti and other such like means to divert the water of Waran Cannal other than specified outlets and routs.

furthermore excavation of all kinds alongside both the banks of Waran cannal has also been banned.

The order extend to the entire District Tank with immediate effect for a period of one month. Violation of this order by any one is liable to be punished under 188 Pakistan Panel Code.

