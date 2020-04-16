Deputy Commissioner Tank orders to reconstruct collapsed bridge of Gara Budha

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tank Fahad Wazir Thursday visited Gara Budha Village and ordered to reconstruct the collapsed bridge of Gara Budha that was recently washed away in the torrential rains and flood

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tank Fahad Wazir Thursday visited Gara Budha Village and ordered to reconstruct the collapsed bridge of Gara Budha that was recently washed away in the torrential rains and flood.

Speaking on the occasion, he issued directives to Assistant Director Local Government to devise a strategy as soon as possible for the reconstruction of collapsed bridge to restore link of people with the city.

The DC was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Tank Hameed Afridi during the visit.