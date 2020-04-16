UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Tank Orders To Reconstruct Collapsed Bridge Of Gara Budha

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:27 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tank orders to reconstruct collapsed bridge of Gara Budha

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tank Fahad Wazir Thursday visited Gara Budha Village and ordered to reconstruct the collapsed bridge of Gara Budha that was recently washed away in the torrential rains and flood

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tank Fahad Wazir Thursday visited Gara Budha Village and ordered to reconstruct the collapsed bridge of Gara Budha that was recently washed away in the torrential rains and flood.

Speaking on the occasion, he issued directives to Assistant Director Local Government to devise a strategy as soon as possible for the reconstruction of collapsed bridge to restore link of people with the city.

The DC was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Tank Hameed Afridi during the visit.

Related Topics

Flood Visit Tank Afridi Government Rains

Recent Stories

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

11 minutes ago

US purged another 5.2 mn jobs last week: governmen ..

13 minutes ago

Kiev, Donbas Say Exchanged Prisoners Will Not Be P ..

13 minutes ago

NATO Remains Committed to Helping Ukraine, Joint B ..

13 minutes ago

Lack of Racial Sensitivity Likely Led to Tensions ..

13 minutes ago

One held on fraud in PM's Ehsaas Program

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.