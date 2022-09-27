Deputy Commissioner tells officers to improve performance, address public complaints on priority

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday said all the district officers should improve their performance and ensure that citizens' complaints were timely addressed.

He expressed these views while presiding over the progress review committee meeting of July and August 2022.

On the occasion, the Performance Management and Reforms Unit of the DC Office gave a detailed briefing to deputy commissioner.

Tariq directed the officers of all the departments to ensure provision of the best facilities to the citizens by resolving public complaints on a priority basis.

The deputy commissioner issued directives to the departments concerned to improve their performance and stay in contact with the citizens on the complaints registered through the Citizen Portal.

He also directed the magistrates to ensure regular inspection of schools, health facilities, and development schemes. He directed immediate removal of illegal billboards and speed breakers.

Tariq instructed the Tehsil Revenue Agency to ensure immediate action on the encroachment report with the support of price Control Magistrates of Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs).

In the meeting, ADC Human Rights Sajid Hussain, ADC F&P Abbas Afridi, AC Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, XEN C&W Abdul Salam, XEN C&W Building Engineer Fawad Abbasi, AAC-1 Ali Sher, AAC-2 Labna Iqbal, AAC 3 Zarik Toor Khan and other officials were present.