Deputy Commissioner terms teachers as nation builders

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rana Adil Taswar Monday said that teachers were nation builders who play major role in nation building and future of coming generations

This mission could only be accomplished if they discharge their responsibilities with honesty, dedication and patriotic spirit.

If the builder of a nation speaks lie and show false performance through issuing bogus certificates then what lesson the coming generations would learn, he asked the participants.

The DC was chairing an education committee meeting to review performance of teaching staff at his office here which was attended by Director Education Sukkur Abdul Aziz Hakro DO Primary and ADEOs.

The DC directed the director education to serve show cause notice to teachers who were absent during inspection of the schools by administrators, and take punitive action against them if they fail to justify their absence.