Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar For Compliance Of Micro Plan For Successful Polio Campaign

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:46 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Thursday stressed upon compliance on micro plan, mass awareness and vigilant monitoring to make polio eradication campaign a successful

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Thursday stressed upon compliance on micro plan, mass awareness and vigilant monitoring to make polio eradication campaign a successful.

Presiding over a meeting to review five-day anti-polio drive scheduled to start from March 16, the DC said polio eradicating campaign has to be made successful, which requires a complete implementation on Micro-plane.

The District Health Officer Dr. Arshad Memon and focal person Dr.

Bharat Kumar, briefed that worldwide 21 cases of polio were surfaced during the current year and all were in Pakistan.

They added that out of recently detected polio cases one was in Punjab, 6 in Sindh, 3 in Baluchistan and 11 in KP province.

They informed that during next round of the campaign, target of 2,51,929 children was fixed for polio vaccination in 44 Union Councils of district for which 858 mobile teams, 73 fixed teams, 96 transit teams, 73 UCMO , 213 area in charges and 634 lady health workers were engaged.

