UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar For Create Awarness About Hazardous Gutkaa

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar for create awarness about hazardous Gutkaa

The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem has asked SSP, Deputy Director Social welfare and department of excise and taxation's officials to create awareness among people especially in youth about gutka and other harmful substances

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem has asked SSP, Deputy Director Social welfare and department of excise and taxation's officials to create awareness among people especially in youth about gutka and other harmful substances.

In a statement DC said these substances were being made from harmful ingredients used in gutka, mainpuri and other addictive substances not only leads to oral cancers, but can also increase the risk of prostrate, lung and kidney cancers.

The DC said that they must play their constructive role in awareness among the young in particularly school, collages and universities youngsters.

Related Topics

Young Oral Tharparkar From

Recent Stories

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

21 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

51 minutes ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

51 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

2 hours ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.