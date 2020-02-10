Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar for create awarness about hazardous Gutkaa

The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem has asked SSP, Deputy Director Social welfare and department of excise and taxation's officials to create awareness among people especially in youth about gutka and other harmful substances

In a statement DC said these substances were being made from harmful ingredients used in gutka, mainpuri and other addictive substances not only leads to oral cancers, but can also increase the risk of prostrate, lung and kidney cancers.

The DC said that they must play their constructive role in awareness among the young in particularly school, collages and universities youngsters.