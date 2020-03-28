UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar For Devising Strategy To Cope With Corona Virus

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:28 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar for devising strategy to cope with corona virus

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Saturday said that Sindh government was devising a strategy on short and long term basis with the cooperation of district administrations, in order to defeat coronavirus, adopting precautionary measures

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem Saturday said that Sindh government was devising a strategy on short and long term basis with the cooperation of district administrations, in order to defeat coronavirus, adopting precautionary measures.

While briefing to Pakistan Army's commander Salman about steps being taken by district administration to contain fatal coronavirus, the DC said that in this regard a contingency plan was also prepared, with ensuring availability of Doctors at hospitals, besides establishing control room at district level.

Your Thoughts and Comments

