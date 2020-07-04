Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar for resolve land dispute on merit, priority basis

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz soho has said Saturday that land disputes of district will be resolved on merit and priority basis

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz soho has said Saturday that land disputes of district will be resolved on merit and priority basis.

He expressed these views while addressing a dinner hosted by district council Tharparkar on Saturday.

DC further said that various problems have been noticed pertaining to land in the district including government gaucher land.

He said that matters surfaced to government gaucher land would also be solved after scrutiny of necessary documentation. He assured to monitor few important cases regarding land disputes personally. Among others President bar council advocate Rai singh Rajput, advocate Mustafa Hingoro, Bhoro kolhi, Jawed bajeer, vasand Thari and others were also present.

