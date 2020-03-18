Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar imposes ban on shopping centers, restaurants for 15 days

- Home
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 08:58 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem has imposed complete ban on Shopping centers, mobile shops, cloth stores, Auto shops and Transport for 15 days.
In a statement on Wednesday DC said that all restaurants will also bound to close restaurants. He further said that grocery shops, Medical stores vegetable shops would remain open to facilitate people.