Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Imposes Ban On Shopping Centers, Restaurants For 15 Days

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 08:58 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar imposes ban on shopping centers, restaurants for 15 days

The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem has imposed complete ban on Shopping centers, Mobile shops, cloth stores, Auto shops and Transport for 15 days

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem has imposed complete ban on Shopping centers, mobile shops, cloth stores, Auto shops and Transport for 15 days.

In a statement on Wednesday DC said that all restaurants will also bound to close restaurants. He further said that grocery shops, Medical stores vegetable shops would remain open to facilitate people.

