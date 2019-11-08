UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Reviews Arrangements Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Fri 08th November 2019

The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem, directed to ensure cleanliness, provision of drinking water and streets lights on routes of processions and rallies taken out on the occasion of Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW).

Presiding over a meeting to finalize arrangements in the regard the DC also instructed Assistant Commissioners and and Mukhtiarkars of concerned talukas to inspect the routes of processions and rallies and play their roll in resolving issues.

Control room to be set up at DC office and DC house to take a view of arrangements made for 12-Rabi-ul-Awal and resolving issues immediately, he said and called upon health officials to ensure availability of ambulances, doctors, paramedical staff as well as medicines in hospitals and medical centres.

Chief Municipal Officer Mithi Muhammad Malook Khaskheli and officials health department briefed about their respective contingency plans.

