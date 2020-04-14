UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Reviews Screening Process At Checkpost

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:31 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem on Tuesday reviewed screening process carried out at Phangrio police checkpost as a precautionary measure to prevent people from COVID-19

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem on Tuesday reviewed screening process carried out at Phangrio police checkpost as a precautionary measure to prevent people from COVID-19.

On the occasion, DC said that with the cooperation and sincere efforts of district administration, health department ,police, Rangers and other departments Tharparkar district has been made corona free. He said that various teams were constituted for carrying out screening of people arriving to district from other areas.

