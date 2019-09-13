Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar seeks details of 'Benami' properties

(@imziishan)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar , Shahzad Tahir Thahim, has directed revenue officers to submit details of all 'Benami' properties falling within their concerned jurisdiction.

Chairing a meeting of Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars, Tapedars and other revenue officials of the district on Friday, he asked to submit details till September 20, so that the same could be forwarded to higher authorities.

He further asked the revenue officials to identify encroachments made over "Gao-char" area- pasture land reserved for cattle grazing- within 3 days and issue notices to persons who had encroached over 'Gao-char' area and graveyard or sown crops near villages.

Cultivation on Gao-char area was restricted by Sindh government through imposition of section 144 of Cr.PC and strict action should be taken over violation, he directed.