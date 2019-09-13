UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Seeks Details Of 'Benami' Properties

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:12 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar seeks details of 'Benami' properties

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Shahzad Tahir Thahim, has directed revenue officers to submit details of all 'Benami' properties falling within their concerned jurisdiction

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Shahzad Tahir Thahim, has directed revenue officers to submit details of all 'Benami' properties falling within their concerned jurisdiction.

Chairing a meeting of Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars, Tapedars and other revenue officials of the district on Friday, he asked to submit details till September 20, so that the same could be forwarded to higher authorities.

He further asked the revenue officials to identify encroachments made over "Gao-char" area- pasture land reserved for cattle grazing- within 3 days and issue notices to persons who had encroached over 'Gao-char' area and graveyard or sown crops near villages.

Cultivation on Gao-char area was restricted by Sindh government through imposition of section 144 of Cr.PC and strict action should be taken over violation, he directed.

Related Topics

Sindh Same Tharparkar September All Government

Recent Stories

USAID undertakes projects in PESCO for upgrading d ..

4 minutes ago

MD WASA Hyderabad resigns citing health conditions ..

4 minutes ago

NAB Lahore distribute possession letters among 472 ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, Czech Republic Agreed to Preserve Scale of ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court restores 5 Pakistan Railways staffer ..

10 minutes ago

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry seeks rela ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.