Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar visits quarantine centers established for corona patients

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem visited quarantine centres established for the patients of deadly coronavirus here on Saturday.

District health officer (DHO) Dr Irshad Ahmed Memon was also accompanied with him.

They visited quarantine centres established in Mithi including Circuit house, Almahdi hospital and Alkhidmat hospital quarantine centers. The DC on the occasion directed DHO Dr Irshad Ahmed Memon and officers of concerned hospitals to ensure availability of required materials so that people could be protected from lethal disease.

He further asked DHO to depute doctors ,paramedical staff and essential medicines immediately.