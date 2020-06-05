UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Tharparkarfor Compliance Of COVID-19 SOPs In Government Offices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 08:32 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkarfor compliance of COVID-19 SOPs in government offices

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem, has directed district heads of different government departments to strictly abide by prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) at their offices to check further spread of COVID-19.

According to a handout issued on Friday wearing face mask would be compulsory for entering into any office while employees above the age of 50 and having fever, flu, cough or shortness of breath would not be allowed to attend the office.

Social distancing, use of sanitizers and hand washing with soap has to be ensured at the workplace which were also declared no smoking zones.

It further advised that any person who has traveled previous month to other parts of the country or overseas would be quarantined. Moreover, every office should set up a health desk to scrutinize the visitors and impart awareness of preventive measures.

