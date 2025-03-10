Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Torghar Chairs Monthly Review Meeting To Boost Departmental Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Deputy Commissioner Torghar chairs Monthly Review Meeting to boost departmental performance

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Torghar, Anwar Zaib Monday issued strict directives to officers of underperforming departments, urging them to take immediate and effective measures to enhance public service delivery.

He expressed these views while chairing monthly performance review meeting of district departments at his office .

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and heads of all district departments, focused on evaluating the performance of various departments for the month of September.

Deputy Commissioner Torghar was briefed comprehensively on departmental data, alongside a review of progress regarding complaints received and resolved through the Awam Portal.

During the session, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of addressing public grievances promptly and ensuring better facilities for citizens.

The meeting also highlighted key indicators of good governance, with all departments instructed to upload their relevant data in a timely manner. Departments showcasing commendable performance were praised and encouraged to maintain their standards, while those lagging behind were firmly directed to improve their efficiency and output.

Deputy Commissioner Torghar reaffirmed his commitment to improving public services through collaborative efforts and effective strategies. He stressed the importance of mutual cooperation among departments to achieve the shared goal of better governance and enhanced service delivery for the people of Torghar.

This monthly review mechanism underscores the government’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement in public administration.

