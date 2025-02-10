Deputy Commissioner Torghar holds special open court for persons with disabilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Torghar, Anwar Zeb Khan Monday organized a special open court at the Social Welfare Office Torghar, for persons with disabilities.

The session was attended by officers from relevant departments to address the concerns and challenges faced by the attendees.

To ensure effective resolution of issues, only deserving individuals from nearby areas were invited. During the session, participants highlighted their grievances related to welfare facilities, medical assistance, and other essential needs. The Deputy Commissioner attentively listened to their concerns and documented their complaints for further action.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Anwar Zeb Khan emphasized the government's commitment to the welfare of persons with disabilities.

He stated that they are an integral part of society, and their well-being remains a top priority. He assured that all possible resources would be utilized to resolve their issues and provide them with the best facilities under government policies.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed relevant departments to ensure the effective implementation of ongoing welfare schemes for persons with disabilities. He pledged to take practical steps to address their complaints and further strengthen welfare initiatives for their benefit.