Deputy Commissioner Torghar takes proactive measures to address health department issues

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Torghar Zia ul Rahman Marwat Wednesday chaired a meeting to tackle a range of issues regarding Health department.

The meeting was attended by Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr. Mudasir Iqbal, EPI Coordinator Dr. Muhammad Rauf, and various other officials, aimed to address key concerns in the healthcare system.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Torghar was briefed by the Deputy District Health Officer on critical matters, including the presence of vacancies for doctors within the health department, the shortage of medicines in Basic Health Centers (BHUs), and other operational challenges.

Deputy Commissioner Torghar assured the attendees that all raised issues would be taken to the relevant forums and resolved on priority.

Deputy Commissioner conducted a surprise visit to the District Medicine Store and assessed the available stock of medicines and scrutinized relevant records to ensure proper management.