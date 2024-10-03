Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Chairs Dengue Control Campaign Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan chairs dengue control campaign meeting

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A meeting on the dengue control campaign was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Tariq Ali Khan.

District Health Officer Kohistan, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and heads of various departments participated in the meeting.

The Primary focus of the meeting was to review measures aimed at preventing the spread of the dengue virus within the district and to develop a coordinated strategy for its control.

During the meeting, the importance of inter-departmental cooperation was stressed, and detailed discussions took place on the practical steps required to manage the dengue threat effectively.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan urged all departments to take responsibility and implement swift, coordinated actions to curb the virus.

He further highlighted the need for a comprehensive public awareness campaign across the district to educate residents about preventive measures against dengue.

In his directives, the Deputy Commissioner called for joint operations to ensure proper sanitation, maintenance of water reservoirs, and the elimination of dengue larvae.

He also emphasized the critical role of public education in controlling the spread of the virus, urging people to understand and follow the recommended precautions.

