Deputy Commissioner urged social welfare organization to extend cooperation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar has urged all social welfare organizations of the district to extend their cooperation to the Department of Health and District Administration apart from other public welfare works to achieve the hundred percent target of Corona vaccination. Addressing a meeting with representatives of social welfare organizations, DC urged all such organizations to fully participate in social welfare works and also provide beneficial awareness about Corona Vaccination to people of rural and urban areas. DC directed the Additional Director Department of Social Welfare Department to cancel the registration of nonfunctional and even social welfare organizations not working for the betterment of the public.

Additional Director Social Welfare Department Muhammad Sabir Qureshi and Deputy Director Abdul Rehman Khaskheli briefed the meeting about social welfare organizations and also ensured that all the social welfare organization would be made bound to play positive role during Corona Vaccination program. The representatives of all social welfare organizations ensured their all-possible cooperation to district administration in achieving the Corona Vaccination target.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sonia Kaleem, Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Weesar, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar and representatives of the social welfare organization of district Shaheed Benazirabad.