UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Urged Social Welfare Organization To Extend Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 11:35 PM

Deputy Commissioner urged social welfare organization to extend cooperation

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar has urged all social welfare organizations of the district to extend their cooperation to the Department of Health and District Administration apart from other public welfare works to achieve the hundred percent target of Corona vaccination

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar has urged all social welfare organizations of the district to extend their cooperation to the Department of Health and District Administration apart from other public welfare works to achieve the hundred percent target of Corona vaccination. Addressing a meeting with representatives of social welfare organizations, DC urged all such organizations to fully participate in social welfare works and also provide beneficial awareness about Corona Vaccination to people of rural and urban areas. DC directed the Additional Director Department of Social Welfare Department to cancel the registration of nonfunctional and even social welfare organizations not working for the betterment of the public.

Additional Director Social Welfare Department Muhammad Sabir Qureshi and Deputy Director Abdul Rehman Khaskheli briefed the meeting about social welfare organizations and also ensured that all the social welfare organization would be made bound to play positive role during Corona Vaccination program. The representatives of all social welfare organizations ensured their all-possible cooperation to district administration in achieving the Corona Vaccination target.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sonia Kaleem, Regional Director PPHI Mazhar Weesar, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar and representatives of the social welfare organization of district Shaheed Benazirabad.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Population Welfare Shar All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan envoy in Belgium holds `Khuli Katchery' w ..

Pakistan envoy in Belgium holds `Khuli Katchery' with diaspora

4 minutes ago
 DC visits Noren Cancer Hospital Nawabshah

DC visits Noren Cancer Hospital Nawabshah

4 minutes ago
 Putin Grants Russian Citizenship to Reagan's Advis ..

Putin Grants Russian Citizenship to Reagan's Adviser Massie

4 minutes ago
 Strategy evolved to give new gas connections, reso ..

Strategy evolved to give new gas connections, resolve problems of low pressure: ..

4 minutes ago
 TB, Hepatitis C, AIDS screening camps to be set u ..

TB, Hepatitis C, AIDS screening camps to be set up for remote areas

12 minutes ago
 2552 arrested in kidnapping, murders, drugs relate ..

2552 arrested in kidnapping, murders, drugs related cases: DIG Quetta

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.