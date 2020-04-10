UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Urges Citizens To Follow Precaution Steps Against COVID-19 In Kohlu

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:47 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu district, Abdullah Khosa on Friday urged the people including business community to follow the precautionary measures against coronavirus and to cooperate with administration in this regard

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu district, Abdullah Khosa on Friday urged the people including business community to follow the precautionary measures against coronavirus and to cooperate with administration in this regard.

He said people must remain in their houses and would maintain cleansing in order to save themselves from the corona virus by adopting instruction of expert doctors, saying that the district administration was fully implementing precaution measures including section 144 and lockdown on the threat of the coronavirus by police and Levies force.

All the internal and external routes of the city along with inter-district traffic have also been closed so that people should be forced to limit their houses, aiming to control the spread of the coronavirus adding that we are aware of people's problems because such important measures were taken for the interest of public health.

He also urged the scholars that they should play their role to guide people so that they would avoid making rush and they should prefer offering prayers at their homes in wake of the coronavirus.

He said shops including general stores, vegetables, groceries, medical stores would remain open for the provision of basic necessities to the people.

The DC said local administration was taking measures to provide relief to deserving people including daily wagers on equality basis in order to decline their difficulties in hard time in lockdown.

