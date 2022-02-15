UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Urges CSOs To Start Projects With Consultation Of District Admin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has said that civil society organizations (CSOs) should consult the district administration while planning any project so that results could be achieved at the grass root level

He said this while addressing a workshop under the project 'Building Resilience through improved delivery, governance and empowerment program', organised by the Thardeep Rural Development Programme (TRDP) in collaboration with Germany-based Welthungerhilfe�WHH held on Tuesday in Qasimabad.

The event brought together vocal persons of local CSOs and representatives of the government's various departments like social welfare, education, taluka, and district administration.

The purpose of the event was to strengthen coordination within stakeholders and minimize socio-economic vulnerabilities of communities, especially youth, women, the disabled and other segments of the society.

The deputy commissioner said that Thardeep had come up a grass root level CSOs capacity building program which is an important step.

Addressing the workshop, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thardeep Dr. Allahnawaz Samoon said that his organization was working in 310 union councils of the province and wanted every citizen to be aware of their rights under the constitution.

WHH Chief Sarwan Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gadda Hussain Soomro, Assistant Director Social Welfare Department Shafqat Ali Solangi, Shamim Akhtar and others also addressed the gathering.

>