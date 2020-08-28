UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Urges NGOs To Contribute In Relief, Humanitarian Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 08:34 PM

Deputy Commissioner urges NGOs to contribute in relief, humanitarian operations

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho urged Non-government Organizations (NGO) working in the district to come forward with passion of serving humanity to help out the rain affected people

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho urged Non-government Organizations (NGO) working in the district to come forward with passion of serving humanity to help out the rain affected people. Presiding over the meeting at Darbar Hall Mithi with the representatives of NGOs here on Friday the DC instructed NGOs working in food and Nutrition sectors to provide 10 thousand ration bags while the Health sector NGOs were directed to work with the teams of the Health department. NGOs of other sectors would provide logistic support in relief operations, he said and stressed upon NGOs to maintain coordination with the district control room so that relief activities could be carried out properly.

He also directed the Additional Director Social Welfare, Natho Khan Rahimon, to chalk out a detailed sector-wise plan with a clear role of every organization.

District Health Officer Tharparkar Dr Gordhan Das , Deputy Director Social welfare Maljimal Rathore , Representatives of HANDS, Shifa Foundation, Sukkar Foundation, Sami Foundation , Banh Beli , PVDP and other NGOs attended the meeting.

