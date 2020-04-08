UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Urges Traders To Play Role During Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:07 PM

Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq Wednesday urged the business community to ensure provision of essentials to the general public at controlled rates

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq Wednesday urged the business community to ensure provision of essentials to the general public at controlled rates.

Talking to a delegation of Anjuman Tajran Rawalpindi led by its President Sharjeel Mir here at his office , the DC said that problems faced by the business community would be resolved on priority and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

He asked the traders to play an effective role during lockdown and provide relief to the consumers during this critical time.

Anwar said that stern action would be taken against those shopkeepers who would be found involved in hoarding, profiteering and the adulteration.

The President Anjuman Tajraan on the occasion said the traders always cooperated with the administration and more steps would be taken for uninterrupted supply of daily use items to the people.

