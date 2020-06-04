UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Urges Travellers To Wear Face-masks

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:17 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has urged travellers to wear face-masks during travel to protect them from corona danger

He said that transporters have been directed to strictly implement the government standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

Therefore, the commuters should adopt precautionary measures too. Otherwise, they would not be allowed to come on the roads.

He checked people at Chenab Club Chowk and other busy roads and said that the local administration would strongly enforce the government SOPs.

SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza and senior officers of Pak army were also present on the occasion.

