Deputy Commissioner urges travellers to wear face-masks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has urged travellers to wear face-masks during travel to protect them from corona danger.

He said that transporters have been directed to strictly implement the government standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

Therefore, the commuters should adopt precautionary measures too. Otherwise, they would not be allowed to come on the roads.

He checked people at Chenab Club Chowk and other busy roads and said that the local administration would strongly enforce the government SOPs.

SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza and senior officers of Pak army were also present on the occasion.