Deputy Commissioner urges travellers to wear masks

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rsna Adil and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP), Sukkur, Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo on Saturday urged the travellers to wear face masks during the travelling to avoid the danger of coronavirus.

They checked the people at Rohri Toll Plaza and other roads. DC asked the citizens to ensure implementation of the restrictions imposed due to the possible threat of coronavirus. He said that the people should not come out of their houses unnecessarily.