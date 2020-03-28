Deputy Commissioner urges tribal leaders to help deserving people during coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khosa Saturday urged the affluent tribal leaders and welfare organizations to help widows, orphans and daily wagers who were facing difficulties due to lockdown in wake of the coronavirus breakout in the province.

He expressed these views while talking to Mir Ismail, Mir Liaqat Marri and others who called on him at his office.

Deputy District education Officer Hafizullah Marri, Tehslidar Ali Murtza Marri, Deputy Director Livestock, Dr. Shafiq Zarkon, Deputy Director Agriculture Sadullah Marri, Deputy Director Mir Dil Malik Marri, District Financial Officer Kamal Marri, Xen PHE Hanif Zarkon, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The DC said well off people should give Zakat to the poor in their respective areas before the month of Ramazan, so that they could lead a better life during the lockdown.

"It was our responsibility to help the needy in difficult situation and we could defeat coronavirus pandemic by adopting precautionary measures", he said.

He urged people to remain at their homes, avoid crowded places and end social activities to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Abdullah Khosa also stressed upon the tribal leaders and officers to play their role in creating awareness about the precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus among people to control the pandemic as earlier as possible.

He said the decision taken to lockdown was to make people stay indoors to save them from coronavirus pandemic.