Deputy Commissioner Urges Ulema-e-Ikram To Guide People In Corona Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

Deputy Commissioner urges Ulema-e-Ikram to guide people in corona crisis

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner, Captain (retd) Bilal Shahid Rao urged religious scholars and clerics to guide masses in recent situation and persuade them to follow health guidelines for prevention from global epidemic CoViD-19.

Presiding over a meeting with Ulema e Ikrams on Friday the DC asked them to arrange proper wash of praying areas in Masajid, persuade people to only offer "Farz" at the masajid and offer "Sunnats" and 'Nawafil" at their homes. Ulema should also persuade people to stay at their homes and avoid unnecessary visits out, he added.

On the occasion, Ulema-e-Ikrams assured their full cooperation and said that "We need to pray to Allah Almighty to protect us from this calamity and seek forgiveness from Him".

The DC informed that 126 people who returned from Iran, Saudi Arabia and others countries were screened for Coronavirus and none of them was confirmed affected by the virus.

Member National Assembly Zulfiqar Behan told the meeting that hostels of Bharia Collage Naushahro Feroze and Government Degree Collage Moro were ready for any emergency situation and if need arise a make shift tent city could be set up.

The district manager IHS Dr. Fida Memon, on the occasion, advised people to avoid to handshakes and wash their hands repeatedly with soap.

