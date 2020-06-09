UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Visit City Area To Inspect Anti -dengue Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:23 PM

Deputy Commissioner visit city area to inspect anti -dengue activities

Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq Tuesday directed the health officials that surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication be expedited so that growth of dengue larvae could not spread

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq Tuesday directed the health officials that surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication be expedited so that growth of dengue larvae could not spread.

During a visit to Ali town area to inspect anti-dengue activities, he said all resources were being utilized for eliminating dengue and concerned departments were fully mobilized for carrying out the task. On the occasion, the DC also interacted with the public and inquired about the performance of field teams. Anwar called upon the residents to keep an eye on vacant plots and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae. He asked the citizens to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Anwar said a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation to defeat dengue and COVID-19.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Visit Lead All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Terminals signs strategic partnership ag ..

41 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves first batch of real est ..

1 hour ago

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

2 hours ago

Update on Pakistan national menâ€™s teamâ€™s train ..

2 hours ago

NAB launches inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza, fo ..

2 hours ago

Darren Sammy is angry for experiencing racism in I ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.