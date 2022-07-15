Deputy Commissioner visits 7th Digital Census-2022 training program' center

Deputy Commissioner Inayatullah Waseem on Friday visited the field staff training center established for the seventh Digital Census 2022 training program here at Government Higher Secondary School No. 4

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Inayatullah Waseem on Friday visited the field staff training center established for the seventh Digital Census 2022 training program here at Government Higher Secondary school No. 4.

While exhorting the field staff to work honestly during the census, he said no citizen should be missed out on census registration as the country's development and resources depend on it.

On this occasion, Chief Officer of Statistics Dera Farrukh Jalis and Assistant Commissioner Daraban Umar Khattab were also accompanied him.

The master trainers and coordinators of Pakistan Statistical Institute Suleman Khalid Dawlatzai (Tehsil Proa) were engaged in training the field staff.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner reviewed the training process of the field staff and directed them to perform their duties honestly and try their best to ensure that no building or a person should be left out of registration because the country's economy, resources and development depend on the census.

The workshop covered the tools, techniques, methodology and actions to be taken for the smooth execution of the census.

The workshop was attended by all relevant departments.

The deputy commissioner highlighted the importance of the census and ordered the participants to implement their skills which they learned during the workshop to make the census a complete success.

He said that without a timely conduct of transparent census, the resources distribution among various areas of the country could not be assured.