Deputy Commissioner visits Allama Iqbal Library

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas visited Allama Iqbal Library, Paris Road here on Sunday.

CEO education Mian Riaz, DO Secondary Education Altaf Shaikh, DO Elementary Education Atta Elahi and Asif Bhalli Advocate were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the citizens, the DC said the hall would be air-conditioned along with the renovation of library named after Allama Iqbal.

He added that computers would also be provided to ensure access to the online library through the internet.

DO Secondary Education Altaf Sheikh said that there were 35,000 valuable books in the libraryand dozens of citizens visit the library for their knowledge.