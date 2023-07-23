Deputy Commissioner visits Allama Iqbal Library

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan accompanied by Dr AS Chughtai visited Allama Iqbal Library Paris Road here on Sunday .

Talking on the occasion, the DC said that Iqbal Library was the oldest library of Sialkot where thousands of valuable books had been showcased.

Under the supervision of Municipal Corporation Sialkot, the project of rehabilitation and upgradation of the library building was in progress.

Dr AS Chughtai offered technical/management support from Chughtai Lab/Foundationto renovate Iqbal Library and put it on modern lines.