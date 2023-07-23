Open Menu

Deputy Commissioner Visits Allama Iqbal Library

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Deputy Commissioner visits Allama Iqbal Library

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan accompanied by Dr AS Chughtai visited Allama Iqbal Library Paris Road here on Sunday .

Talking on the occasion, the DC said that Iqbal Library was the oldest library of Sialkot where thousands of valuable books had been showcased.

Under the supervision of Municipal Corporation Sialkot, the project of rehabilitation and upgradation of the library building was in progress.

Dr AS Chughtai offered technical/management support from Chughtai Lab/Foundationto renovate Iqbal Library and put it on modern lines.

Related Topics

Road Paris Progress Sialkot Sunday From

Recent Stories

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

11 minutes ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

15 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution annivers ..

27 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

42 minutes ago
 UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcel ..

UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcels for Sudanese refugees, local ..

57 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

1 hour ago
ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in f ..

ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in forensic tests

1 hour ago
 Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate ..

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate action

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Jul ..

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan