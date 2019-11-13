Deputy Commissioner visits Bahawal Victoria Hospital

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital here today.

He was accompanied by Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Director Emergency.

Deputy Commissioner inquired after the health of admitted patients. He asked the patients and their attendants about the facilities being provided at the hospital and expressed satisfaction over the situation.

He also visited the under-construction building of the Emergency Department. He instructed timely completion of the construction work and maintaining the high quality of work.