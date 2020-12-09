UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Visits Bazaars To Check Implementation On Anti-corona SOPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:24 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Wednesday visited Chowk Clock Tower and its adjacent bazaars to check implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali on Wednesday visited Chowk Clock Tower and its adjacent bazaars to check implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs.

He directed to take action against some shopkeepers for not wearing face masks.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas and others were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner distributed face masks among buyers and passersby and reminded them to use facemasks due to second wave of corona pandemic.

He asked the shopkeepers to implement "no-mask, no-service" policy in addition to ensuring social distance and presence of hand sanitizers.

He made it clear that action would be taken against those who did not follow corona SOPs and they would not be allowed to do business.

The DC further said that a week was being observed to ensure implementation on corona SOPs according to government instructions and during this week, shops, markets, bazaars, wedding halls, food points and other public places were being checked daily and more than 200 shops had been sealed for violations.

